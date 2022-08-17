BJP Eyes To Win 35 Seats In Bihar In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections After JDU Betrayal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of winning 35 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, days after its former ally in the state Janata Dal-United (JDU) led by CM Nitish Kumar severed ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Notably, on Tuesday, the Bihar BJP Core Committee meeting was conducted at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of the party's National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is significant to mention that in this meeting, Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, BL Santosh, Shahnawaz Hussain, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nand Kishore Yadav, Mangal Pandey, Janak Ram, and many other leaders were also present.

After the meeting of the BJP Core Committee and important party leaders from Bihar in Delhi, the saffron party chief of the Bihar unit, Sanjay Jaiswal said, "The Mahagathbandhan (JDU, RJD, Congress and Left party alliance) in Bihar is an alliance of deceiving the people. BJP will fight against it from the street to the state Assembly. The party has set the target of winning 35 seats (in Bihar) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," ANI reported.

Adding further Jaiswal said, "The meeting of Bihar Core Committee was held today in the presence of President JP Nadda Ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. There has been a very thorough and detailed discussion on all the issues. It is well known that this coalition betrays the people and this is a backdoor alliance which is trying to re-establish Lalu Raj." He also claimed that the saffron party will set the record by winning more than 35 seats in Bihar in the next general elections of 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that there are in total of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and as of now the BJP has 17 seats and the ruling JDU has 16. Whereas BJP's ally Lok Janshakti Party has 6 seats and Congress has only 1 seat. Notably, the largest party in the Bihar assembly-- RJD has no seat in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier in August, JDU chief Nitish Kumar who fought the general and state assembly elections with the BJP broke ties with the NDA and formed a government in Bihar with the help of his former alliances in Mahagathbandhan.

