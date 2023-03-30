BJP Fact-checks Mamata Over Funds Disbursal, ‘Centre’s Funding More Than State Revenue'

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister, was 'fact-checked' by the BJP, after she claimed that the Centre has not cleared funds due to the state under various schemes. Amit Malviya, the BJP IT-wing chief, stated the Centre’s funding to West Bengal has been more than the state’s own resources. Mamata Banerjee is on a two-day sit-in protesting against what she calles the Centre’s discriminatory attitude towards the state.

“On Ramanavami, Mamata Banerjee is sitting on a dharna, and misleading the people of Bengal on Central Govt’s contribution to the state. Truth: Central funding has always been greater than WB’s own resources. Bengal contributes 4.4% to India’s tax collection, gets 7.5% in return,” said BJP leader Malviya.

On Ramanavami, Mamata Banerjee is sitting on a dharna, and misleading the people of Bengal on central Govt’s contribution to the state. Truth: central funding has always been greater than WB’s own resources. Bengal contributes 4.4% to India’s tax collection, gets 7.5% in return… pic.twitter.com/6v7Ji8BLF9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 30, 2023

Funds disbursed from Centre more than state revenue: BJP

Amit Malviya, posting an elaborate response on Twitter, said West Bengal stands to benefit from the GST regime, “The amount of Central funding to the State of West Bengal has always been greater than the State's own revenue.” He further said, “The amount provided by the Central Government to West Bengal was around 125% of West Bengal's own revenues in the financial years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.”

The SGST collection of West Bengal since the inception of the GST has been on the rise, however, its contribution to India’s total State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) has been relatively low, said Malviya. “The fact of the matter is that West Bengal's contribution in India's total SGST collection has only been 4.4%, while it has been allotted a share of 7.523% of the total distributable amount by the 15th Finance Commission.”

The GST growth of West Bengal from February 2022 to December 2022 has been 20%, over the corresponding period for 2021, according to Malviya.

