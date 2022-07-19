BJP Fact-checks Oppn's Caste-spin On Agnipath Scheme: 'Spreading Rumours To Incite Youth'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, slammed the Opposition for politicising and spreading rumours in connection with the Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme on the basis of caste and religion. While addressing a press conference, BJP's National spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party keep spreading misinformation in a bid to incite the citizens and belittle the Indian Army for their own propaganda.

Refuting AAP leader Sanjay Singh's allegations, he said that the Indian Army is above caste and religion and there is no such requirement in the recruitment system.

"Congress and AAP always try to put doubts in the mind of citizens from time to time and belittle the Army. Sanjay Singh tweeted and claimed that in the recruitment process of the Agnipath scheme, the Indian army is recruiting applicants on basis of caste and religion. I want to make it clear that the Indian Army does not recruit on the basis of any caste and religion, the tri-services is above that. In 2013, an affidavit was filed by the Indian Army which stated that there is no role of caste as far as recruitment is concerned. It is merely an administrative requirement. This is just an attempt to defame them", he said.

Patra further informed that there is a requirement to fill the column of religion and caste only if a soldier achieves martyrdom, "it is a matter of sensitivity as to how the last rites will be conducted. Despite knowing all this, Sanjay Singh and other leaders are trying to spread misinformation", he added.

"The procedure is being followed since the British days and it has continued. Modi government has not changed anything and wrong information is being spread in order to incite the youths. Arvind Kejriwal and other such politicians do all this to misguide people. We have full trust in the Indian Army. We have released statements for all those to clear the doubt against the Indian Army. There is no need to do politics over this issue", said Sambit Patra.

Rajnath Singh Refutes Opposition's 'Caste Certificate' Claim On Agnipath

Raksha Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday refuted the Opposition's claims and issued a clarification stating that there is no change in the recruitment system by the Indian Army. He said, "I want to make it clear that is all rumour. The earlier system, before independence, it's the same. There is no change".

(Image: PTI/Twitter-BJP4India)