BJP Fact-checks P Chidambaram On Mudra Scheme: Mistake Or Deliberate Misinformation?

BJP's Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai fact-checked former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram over the Central government's Mudra Loan Scheme. Re-tweeting Chidambaram's tweet, Annamalai wrote that the former has a wrong understanding of the scheme and that it aims to empower the middle class. In his tweet on Sunday, Chidambaram laid out some numbers like the Centre disbursing Rs 23.2 lakh crore in the last eight years but 83% of those loans were less than Rs 50,000, he wrote. "What kind of business can be done today with a loan of Rs 50,000?" he questioned.

Congress vs BJP over Mudra Loan Scheme

Answering Chidambaram's question, Annamalai tweeted a composition of loans granted by the Centre in the last eight years. According to the data up to February 2023, 41% of the loans up to Rs 50,000 were granted to 'Shishu' (Rs 8.89 lakh crore of the total), 36% of the loans from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh went to 'Kishor' whereas 23% of the loans from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh went to 'Tharun'.

"Of the total loans, TN brothers & sisters have received a disbursement of ₹2.02 Lakh Crores since 01.04.2016. Loans in the Sivagangai district alone amount to ₹2447 Crores. We are sure the former FM will meet the beneficiaries of Mudra if he steps out of his High castle (sic)," Annamalai tweeted.

"And the NPAs of Mudra loans have been just 3.3% over the last 7 years. It only leaves one to wonder how a former FM could make such errors or if it is a deliberate attempt to peddle misinformation," he further wrote. Annamalai also advised Chidambaram that this scheme "should not be compared with funding defaulters like in the erstwhile UPA regime."