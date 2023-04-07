BJP Fact-checks Rahul Gandhi's Chinese-spin On Taiwan Businessman Over Adani Issue

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Adani Group of having links with a Chinese company, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed him stating that he does not know the difference between The People's Republic of China and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi accused the Adani Group of having business links with a Chinese firm in all its infrastructure projects in roads, ports, airports and railways sectors. Taking to Twitter, the disqualified Lok Sabha MP said, "PMC Projects - ‘Pradhan Mantri Chinese’ Projects? Why are India’s critical ports, airstrips, railway tracks and electricity lines being built & controlled by a Chinese company?"

Gandhi doesn't know difference between People’s Republic of China & Republic of China: BJP

In reply, BJP social media cell chief Amit Malviya lambasted Gandhi, saying, "Person RG claimed to be a Chinese is a Taiwanese. He perhaps doesn’t know the difference between The People’s Republic of China & The Republic of China (Taiwan), unless he thinks Taiwan is part of China, which is endorsing the Chinese claim. But ignoramus Rahul wants to be PM."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, in a press briefing, had claimed the company, fully owned by a Chinese national Chang Chian Ting was a subcontractor for the Adani Group and is a partner of Adani's brother.

She also asked the Modi government to find the source of Rs 20,000 crore, which was allegedly deposited in "shell companies" of the Adani Group.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Everyday the reason for the PM's eloquent silence on Chinese is becoming evident. This is largely because of Adani's intimate links to China. We had mentioned this first on March 3 in the 'Hum Adanike Hain Kaun' series and today there are further revelations."

Another Congress leader, Amitabh Dubey, also claimed that son of Chung-Ling's son owns an EPC firm in an Adani building. He also asked why the BJP is defending him.