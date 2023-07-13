BJP Fact-finding Team Meets Governor Over Bengal Poll Violence, Accuses TMC Of Poll Fraud

The five-member fact-finding team of the Bharatiya Janata Party led by former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday met West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhawan over the Panchayat election violence. The meeting between BJP delegation and Governor went for one hour.

The team which had arrived in Kolkata on July 12, visited violence-hit areas of West Bengal that witnessed widespread pre and post election including protests, clashes, and deaths. BJP fact-finding team accused ruling TMC of using terror as a weapon to gain votes in the rural body election. On Wednesday, the team visited Basirhat division of North 24 Parganas, Hingalganj and Sadigachhi; they met people who faced the consequences of violence.

After meeting the victims, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We were very distressed after visiting the violence-hit areas. The ruling party goons didn't even spare the children and women. Houses of BJP candidates were broken, children were beaten badly and woman were stripped at several places. The scenes were horrific in West Bengal. We have spoken to the Governor about the incidents in length and now it's up to him to look into how to take cognizance of it."

On Thursday morning, after meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose, the BJP fact-finding committee left for South 24 Parganas' Diamond Harbour, Gosaba Gram panchayat, and Basanti Gram Panchayat area. These areas witnessed severe clashes on the day of polling and counting. Ravi Shankar Prasad met the BJP Karyakartas and the candidate whose head suffered a fracture when he was allegedly attacked with sticks on the Panchayat election counting day. Ravi Shankar Prasad-led BJP delegation made note all the ordeals, the pictures of vandalized BJP office were also captured by the delegation as a proof.



The BJP fact-finding committee left for Cooch Behar. On Friday morning, they will head for Dinhata area. The team will submit its report to BJP National President JP Nadda after reaching Delhi on Friday evening.