BJP 'fact-finding' Team Submits Report, Seeks CBI & NIA Probe In Panchayat Poll Violence

The fact-finding committee constituted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to probe the incidents of violence that were reported in West Bengal during the Panchayat elections in its report called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation monitored by the Calcutta High Court. The committee led by former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the violence-hit areas of Bengal and met the families of the victims. Their report is based on the ground reports and allegations of torture on BJP workers following post-Panchayat poll violence.

The committee today submitted its report to BJP President JP Nadda in the Parliament. It also recommended an NIA investigation into the alleged incidents of bomb blasts during the rural polls. Apart from Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dr Satyapal Singh, Rekha Verma, Brij Lal and Rajdeep Roy were part of the committee.

“Committee noticed the biased attitude of local police and administration. This fact-finding committee suggests that all the cases should be investigated by CBI under the monitoring of the Calcutta High Court. Also, all the bomb blast cases need to be referred to NIA for investigation. The Committee is constrained to make such a recommendation because the local police is a facilitator in offence and no fair investigation is expected from them,” the committee report read.

Multiple cases of violence, booth capturing was reported from length and breadth of West Bengal during the recently concluded Panchayat elections.

The committee in its report after visiting the affected areas and meeting the victims underlined that democracy has been killed in West Bengal. “It is indeed shocking that Bengal is decaying further and further and to be in power at any cost, Mamata Banerjee’s govt. aided and abated by collusive administration and police has completely killed the essence of democracy,” the report said.

“The democracy experienced a farce in the Panchayat election. The founding fathers of the Constitution who look to the lofty idol of democracy and decentralised local government must be aghast by the violence, molestation, intimidation, killings, etc.,” the report added.

The committee also highlighted in its report that the attacks and killings were registered in the state found to be targeted crime against certain sections. “Indian democracy has matured over the years and the recently concluded Panchayat elections are a blot on the so-called 'free and fair' elections. What is truly shocking and inhuman is the manner in which women candidates, family members, and supporters were targeted. In most of these cases, they belong to the marginalised section of society and were belonging to SC/ST category,” the report averred.

Sharing the ordeal of the affected population the committee opined that the Mamata government has chosen to turn blind eye towards the woes of poll violence victims. The report further read, “Visiting the houses of these poor victims and listening to their emotional cries after their houses were attacked/ransacked and their present dilapidated condition is enough to make even the stone-heart cry but with the exception to the Mamata Banerjee’s government and administration who have chosen to turn a blind eye towards the condition of people of West Bengal.”

After receiving the report, JP Nadda also slammed Mamata government and tweeted, “Received the report by the BJP fact-finding team which was constituted to inquire about the incidents of violence during the Panchayat Election in West Bengal. The state government's arrogance and utter disrespect for democratic processes are dismaying. The BJP will continue to fight for the people's voice in West Bengal in a democratic way.”