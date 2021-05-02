'BJP Failed, Left Vanished,' Says Firhad Hakim As TMC Takes Lead On 200+ Seats In Bengal

As Trinamool Congress takes a massive lead in Bengal election results leading in 202 seats as of 3.15 pm Election Commission trends and BJP leads in 82 seats, former Mayor of and TMC Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Firhad Hakim said that BJP tried their best but didn't succeed and the Left has now completely vanished from West Bengal.

'BJP failed, left vanished'

"BJP tried their best to crack the elections but unfortunately, they didn't succeed. However, the Left has now completely vanished from West Bengal — which is due to their wrong policies of taking a communal force against a communal force. You have to be secular to fight against the communal force and that was done by TMC. We are committed to secularism. We are committed to development. We are committed to bringing the people together. Bengal only understands politics of development," said Firhad Hakim.

'Votes are for secularism & development'

"I never asked for votes from anyone. I have always said the vote is people's authority and if you have a competent candidate more than me please vote for him — here people knew that whenever they need they will get me and they have supported us for the development that's why the result is in our (TMC) favour. People have voted on the overall development of West Bengal - helping the poor and downtrodden of the State. Cutting across all communities and religions — this vote is also for secularism", the Former Mayor of Kolkata added.

'Time to fight COVID-19': Hakim

As the COVID-19 situation deteriorates in Bengal, TMC Cabinet Minister said, "We don't have any time to enjoy or to relish but to fight back COVID; we have already started the preparations. I have visited many safe homes that have opened and planning to get more and more stays for the accommodation of the patients. We are planning to open more Oxygen parlours. So we are on our toes to fight the second wave of COVID pandemic. This will be not a victory of joy but it will be a victory for work and responsibility that has been shouldered upon us by the people of West Bengal".

(Image Credits: facebook@HakimFirhad)