BJP Failed To Fulfil Its Promises During 15-year Rule In Delhi Civic Body: Congress' Alka Lamba

Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba on Friday accused the BJP of not fulfilling any promises it made during its 15-year-old rule in the civic body. The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms.

Lamba made the comments ahead of the high-stake civic polls on December 4 which is largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

Addressing a press conference here, Lamba claimed that the BJP had promised multi-level parking lots and had also planned 41 parking projects in 2013, but only one parking lot was opened in the Hauz Khas area. "From 41 planned parking lots, the number decreased to 17 in 2016. However, only one parking lot has been opened so far. This shows the difference between BJP's promises and their actual work," the Delhi Congress spokesperson alleged. She further alleged that the BJP has "converted" the parking contracts of the MCD into a "source of income" for its personal gains.

She claimed that despite direct intervention of the Supreme Court, key features of the parking plan are yet to be implemented in the city. "The irregularities in parking contracts and arbitrarily handing such contracts to people associated with BJP shows how the party has ruined Delhi's parking system. "Instead of reforming it, it has been busy filling its pockets through corruption, whereas, the people of Delhi are facing its consequences," she alleged.