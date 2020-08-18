BJP Failed To Improve Law & Order Situation In UP; Will Raise Issue In Assembly: Congress

Congress leader Deepak Singh said on Tuesday that BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh with a promise to improve law and order in the state, however, the government failed to control the crime rate and is busy hiding its failures. He added that the matter will be raised in the upcoming Assembly session in the state, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.

"The BJP had formed the government with a promise to improve law and order in Uttar Pradesh. However, there wasn't a single day when no crime has happened. We hear about crimes against women, loots, murders almost on a daily basis. There is no place in the state where their crime not occurring," Congress leader Deepak Singh told ANI. In the upcoming Assembly session starting from August 20, the Congress will question the government on this," he added.

Deepak Singh further alleged that the BJP had come to power with issues like development, removal of jungle raj, and improving the growth rate of the state but is now trying to hide its failures.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi attack UP Govt

On Monday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had hit out again at the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government claiming that community-based violence and 'jungle raj' was at its peak in the state. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP quoted a report on the killing of Sarpanch Satyamev in Azamgarh said, "Violence against community groups, rape is at a peak. Jungle Raj is at the peak."

"Now another terrible incident - Sarpanch Satyamev turned out to be a Dalit and said 'No' due to which he was killed. Condolences to the family members of Satyamev Ji," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Sarpanch Satyamev Jayate also known as 'Pappu Ram' was murdered on Friday by three bike-borne men in Bansgaon. The UP Police has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against four people in connection with the village head’s killing.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hit out at the UP government over the gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district saying that there was a complete 'lack of fear' in the minds of the perpetrators in the state. “Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Gorakhpur. Such repeated incidents have proven that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in providing security to women,” said the Congress leader.

