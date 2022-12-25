BJP Female Leader Slaps Another Neta On Stage In Madhya Pradesh's Panna Football Event

A video is making rounds on the Internet wherein BJP leader Chandraprabha Tiwari slapped another leader Neelam Choubey on stage during the closing program of the 25th National Volleyball Championship in Panna in Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, two female leaders clashed over sitting arrangements on stage during the event.

In the viral video, one woman can be seen approaching another. Soon, they start arguing. Moments later, one of them slaps the other.

Watch the video here:

#BREAKING | BJP leader Chandraprabha Tiwari slaps another leader Neelam Choubey on stage in Madhya Pradesh's Panna. Watch here - https://t.co/UMEAszAkVG pic.twitter.com/71ozHkfML7 — Republic (@republic) December 25, 2022

In the video, BJP leader Chandraprabha Tiwari got up from her chair in the midst of an argument with Neelam Choubey who was sitting nearby. Moments later, as the argument escalated to a brutal fight, Tiwari slapped Choubey in front of all senior dignitaries on stage.

Notably, BJP state president and regional MP VD Sharma was invited as the chief guest to award the players in Panna. Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government’s Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, Labor Minister Brijendra Singh and MLA Sanjay Pathak were also present at the closing ceremony of the 25th National Volleyball Championship.

It is worth noting that in the 25th National Volleyball Championship organised by Madhya Pradesh Volleyball Association in Panna, Gujarat in the men's category and West Bengal in the women's category became champions.

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma congratulated the team.