BJP Fields By-poll Candidates For 3 States; Promises UCC & Population Control In Kerala

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central election committee (CEC) on Monday (March 29, 2021) released the list of three candidates for the upcoming by-elections to legislative assemblies across the three states (Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand) scheduled to be held on April 17. Meanwhile, BJP candidate for Thrissur and actor Suresh Gopi, during the election campaign in poll-bound Kerala, said that the BJP will bring "Uniform Civil Code" and "population control mechanism."

List of BJP candidates for by-election to the legislative assembly polls

The Election Commission announced the schedule of by-elections for various assembly and Lok Sabha seats across the country on March 16, 2021, which included Morva Hadaf constituency in Gujarat, Pandharpur seat in Maharashtra and Salt assembly seat of Almora in Uttarakhand. Earlier on Tuesday, the saffron party announced the candidate list for these three constituencies. The BJP fielded Samadhan Mahadev Authadev from Maharashtra's Pandharpur seat, Nimishaben Manharsinh Suthar from Gujarat's Morva Hadaf seat (which is reserved for the Tribal community) and Mahesh Jeena from Uttarakhand's Salt assembly constituency.

Suresh Gopi says, 'BJP will bring Uniform Civil Code'

A BJP candidate from Thrissur and actor turned politician Suresh Gopi made a fresh statement on Tuesday, in regards to protect the rights of every citizen of the country, in poll-bound Kerala. He stated that the BJP will bring the "Uniform Civil Code" and "population control mechanism which every nation lover must accept. He noted, "To protect the right of every individual, we (BJP) will come out with Uniform Civil Code and population control mechanism. If you are in love with your nation, then you will have to accept it."

On April 6, Kerala will hold elections for its 140-member assembly. Although the LDF hopes to keep control, Congress is doing all it can to reclaim power. The BJP's aggressive campaigning in the state and fielding of 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as CM face have added spice to the contest whose final results will be declared on May 2.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: ANI/@TheSureshGopi/Twitter)