BJP Fighting For The Rights Of 'Kashmiri Pandits': Union Minister BL Verma

On Wednesday, the Minister of State For Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region Government of India, BL Verma, said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is fighting for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits.

Addressing media at Dak Bungalow, Baramulla, Verma said that it's his party BJP who is fighting for the legal rights of Kashmiri Pandits who had been victimized in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said his party is fighting hard for the justice of Kashmiri Pandits.

Reacting to separatist leader Mohammad Yaseen Malik, the Union Minister said that he believes and respects the decision of the court and whatever decision is made "we will accept it."

Meanwhile, the recently released movie based on the Kashmiri Pandit genocide was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi said more films like this need to be made so that people can know the truth.