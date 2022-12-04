Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir, on Sunday, exuded confidence in BJP's victory as he cast his vote at a polling booth for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Speaking to media persons, Indian politician and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that his party is fighting for the truth in Delhi. He further asserted that Kejriwal has been making empty promises but we need to act on problems in Delhi.

"Chief Minister has been making empty promises in Delhi. MCD tackled the issue of rising dengue cases in the national capital when the Chief Minister was roaming in other states," the cricketer-turned-politician said.

'BJP-led MCD can make a difference'

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking where was he for the last eight years when it came to finding a solution for the massive garbage dump in Ghazipur. Notably, the Ghazipur landfill site is a giant garbage dump in East Delhi. He said that the work done at the Ghazipur landfill site is an example of how a BJP-led MCD can make a difference.

When asked about the seats BJP is getting in the MCD elections, Gambhir said, "I am not an astrologer like Delhi CM. I can tell you the truth. The truth is that for the last 15 years we have done work for the people of Delhi. We did not do false promotions. The MCD fights with Dengue but Delhi CM takes claim of it. They did not go to landfill areas in the 8 years and now they are saying they will end the landfill."

18% voting recorded till 12 PM: State Election Commission

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain its clout over MCD in the polls. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking forward to repeating the success of Delhi assembly elections in the civic body. The Congress, on the other hand, is looking forward to regaining its turf which it lost over the years. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 MCD wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. According to the State Election Commission, 18% of voter turnout was recorded till 12 PM in the MCD elections.