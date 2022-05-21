Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee,

Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress at the North Avenue Police Station on Saturday. In the complaint, Sirsa accused Chowdhury of spreading hatred against the Sikh community on his Twitter account while paying homage to former PM and party leader Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

The picture that Chowdhury tweeted has a quote that read, "when a big tree falls, ground shakes". After facing backlash, Chowdhury pulled down the picture and later in a tweet, said that his Twitter handle was hacked. Filing a complaint with New Delhi's South Avenue Police Station, Chowdhury urged the police to seal the IP address and take appropriate action against cybercrime at the earliest.

Sirsa lodges complaint against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"Through his post, he intentionally provoked Sikhs and projected Rajiv Gandhi as a hero of mass killings of innocent Sikhs," said Sirsa in his complaint. Sirsa referred to the 'big tree fall...' quote, which the BJP leader reminded was said by Rajiv Gandhi just minutes after the assassination of Indira Gandhi, leading to the 'widespread, government-sponsored' riots in Delhi and other parts of India, in which as many as 3,000 Sikhs were killed.

"It is submitted that the said Twitter image in the matter of the accused person, has intentionally done which is not only threatening, unacceptable, and hatred spreading but also caused resentment in the Sikh community as it has sprinkled salt on the wounds of the Sikh community," said Sirsa, urging the police to immediately register a case against Chowdhury under Section 295 A (outraging religious feelings of any) & other relevant IPC Sections.