BJP Files Complaint Against Shiv Sena's Deepali Sayed Over Derogatory Term Against PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha filed a complaint against Shiv Sena leader and actor Deepali Sayed at Oshiwara police station on Saturday, May 28. The workers of the Mahila Morcha have filed the complaint with respect to a video of Sayed going viral on social media. The complainants claimed that in the video, the actor has used a derogatory word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Using such a word against the PM of the country, does not suit anyone. And, Deepali Sayed Ji had fought from the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. So, I just want to ask if the opposition parties like Shiv Sena direct its members to address the Premiere of the country using such derogatory, their class terms?" the complainants said.

They added, "She is one woman who in order to get TRP, and a few likes and comments on social media, take on the big personalities of the country...She wants to become a star overnight. All the ladies of the BJP, in fact, all the people of the country are today, very angry with her. We have filed a complaint, and in it demanded her arrest. Also, strict proceedings against her, so that a strong message is sent to one and all to never speak ill about the person who is getting India worldwide fame."

What had Deepali Sayed said?

In the said video, Deepali Sayed was heard saying, "Kirit Somaiya complained Ministers go to BJP and become pious. Then the Prime Minister supports them. No one talks later about their scam. I have never seen a Prime Minister in the history of India, as 'Luchcha' as Narendra Modi.''

It is pertinent to mention here that just a month back, right after the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, when he had gone to meet MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana post their arrest in the Hanuman Chalisa row, the Shiv Sena leader had been making a number of incendiary statements. On April 26, the actor took to her official Twitter handle, and said, “Even if it was Modi’s car, slippers and stones would have fallen on the car because Shiv Sainiks have Balasaheb’s teachings."

Image: Twitter