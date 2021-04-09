BJP Files Complaint Against Shruti Haasan For Violating Model Code Of Conduct

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint against Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan for allegedly trespassing into the polling booths while polling was underway in Coimbatore South Constituency. As per the Model Code of Conduct, only the candidate or the chief agent can visit booths on polling day.

Coimbatore South BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan’s chief agent R Nandakumar filed a petition with the RO demanding action against actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan for violating MCC by entering into the polling booths on the poll day.

BJP's chief election agent for Coimbatore south R. Nandakumar lodges a complaint with regard to the booth visits by @shrutihaasan along with his father and MNM candidate @ikamalhaasan on Tuesday. He complains that Ms. Haasan was not authorised to visit booths. pic.twitter.com/arhjNkEfv9 — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) April 7, 2021

Coimbatore South: In a rare four-way battle, Superstar and MNM founder Kamal Haasan faces BJP's Vanathi Sreenivasan, AMMK's R Doraisamy, and Congress' Mayura S Jayakumar. While Coimbatore South is an AIADMK bastion, AMMK's R Doraisamy who had won the seat in 2011 on an AIADMK ticket is set to give the superstar a tough battle. Banking on MNM vice president R Mahendran's good Lok Sabha performance in Coimbatore South, Kamal Haasan is seeking to woo the largely urban, upper-caste voters in the town.

Kamal Hasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018, saying that MNM will fill the vacuum in Tamil politics. He also launched his party flag which shows six interlocked hands that symbolized co-operation between the Southern states of India. In the Lok Sabha elections, the party contested 36 seats but did not win any and also failed to open its account in the Tamil Nadu by-polls. While Kamal Haasan had been open to allying with Rajinikanth, it was dropped after Rajinikanth dropped his political entry. MNM has aggressively campaigned with the Superstar taking the poll plunge in Coimbatore South.