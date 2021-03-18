BJP Files Complaint Against 'TMC Goons' Who Hurled Bombs Near Residence Of Arjun Singh

A delegation of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday, met West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer and filed a complaint against a few people, they vividly described as the goons of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for hurling handmade grenade bombs, at the behest of the leader of the party, near BJP MP Arjun Singh's resident on March 17.

Highlighting that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect in the region, the complaint informed the concerned authority about the incident in detail, followed by the names of the people involved.

"It is an attempt to intimidate and terrorise the voter in of Jagatdal and the nearby constituencies, before the elections," the complaint further read.

Bombs hurdle near BJP leader Arjun Singh's residence

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday alleged that more than a dozen bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by TMC cadre. Speaking further, the BJP MP alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by 3 people and their associates in the Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas. Stating that the party is informing the police that criminals are roaming around with arms, Arjun Singh said, "the police are doing nothing."

This evening, more than a dozens bombs were hurled at nearby my office-cum-residence ‘Mazdoor Bhawan’.

This attack was done by @AITCofficial goons. The local residents are in fear. Administration should ensure safety of the citizens. @BJP4India @BJP4Bengal @ECISVEEP @blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/7letVArRAU — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) March 17, 2021

West Bengal: BJP MP on bombing incident

BJP MP Arjun Singh said, "Bombs have been hurled at around 15 places and CCTV cameras installed by police have been broken by three people and their associates. Three persons suffered injuries, one has been admitted to hospital. The police are inactive. We will also complain to the Election Commission."

Stating that on Wednesday evening more than dozens of bombs were hurled at places near to his office-cum residence, Singh said that the attack was done by TMC. Informing that the local residents of that area are in fear, he said that the administration should ensure the safety of the citizens. The Member of Parliament also alleged that a bomb was hurled targeting his vehicle in the presence of the police.

After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of @WBPolice.

Serious condition of lawlessness in the area.

Where is administration?@ECISVEEP @CEOWestBengal pic.twitter.com/4v9HqphaRB — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) March 17, 2021

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming West Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

The topic of poll violence has been ever-present in the poll-bound state. The BJP has alleged that over 120 of its workers have been killed in the last few years, while even the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee recently sustained injuries in what she claimed was a planned attack, though this has been officially refuted by the EC based on a report by the Chief Secretary and poll observers.