BJP Files Complaint With EC Against Mamata Banerjee, Seeks Rejection Of Nomination Papers

With the battle for Nandigram intensifying with each passing day, the BJP on Monday approached the Election Commission (EC) raising objection against CM Mamata Banerjee's nomination papers. Alleging that the TMC chief has made false declarations in her nomination affidavit, the BJP filed an official complaint with the EC against Mamata Banerjee seeking rejection of her nomination on Monday evening. The saffron party has claimed that there 6 criminal cases impending against the Bengal CM, whereas in her nomination affidavit, Mamata Banerjee has stated zero cases.

"We have approached the EC today. We have said that 6 cases have been suppressed in her nomination. The EC has approved the scrutiny. There is a column in the affidavit where the candidate has to fill cases against them but she has filled with nil. We have asked for a probe into the suppression of Mamata's move," the BJP delegation said after its meeting with the EC.

The six cases cited by the BJP are:

Case no. - 286/2018 under sections 20B, 153A and 198 of IPC at Geeta Nagar Police Station, Assam.

Case no. - 466/2018 under sections 120B, 153A, 294, 298 and 506 of IPC at Pan Bazar Police Station, Assam.

Case no. - 288/2018 under sections 121, 153A of IPC at Jagiroad Police Station, Assam.

Case no. - 832/2018 under sections 120B and 153A of IPC at North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station, Assam.

Case no. - 177/2018) under sections 353, 323 and 338 of IPC at Udharbond Police Station, Assam.

Case No.RC 01020008A0023 / 2008 registered by CBI, Nizam Palace, Kolkata.

Mamata declares assets worth Rs 16.72 lakhs

In her nomination papers to contest from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that her net worth is Rs 16.72 lakhs. According to her self-sworn affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India, the TMC chief has said that she does not own any vehicle or property and her total movable assets are worth Rs 16.72 lakh. In 2016, the TMC chief had declared movable assets worth Rs 30.45 lakh and in her recent nomination papers, she has cited her income for the year 2019-20 as Rs 10,34,370.

Cash in hand with the chief minister is ₹ 69,255 while she has a total bank balance of ₹ 13.53 lakh which includes ₹ 1.51 lakh in her election expenditure account. She also has a deposit with the National Saving Certificate (NSC) of ₹ 18,490.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2. BJP and TMC are the two major fronts competing in the battle for Bengal with an alliance between the Congress and the Left also in fray. With Suvendu Adhikari exiting the TMC and joining BJP, CM Mamata Banerjee announced that she would challenge her ex-aide in Nandigram, vacating her stronghold Bhowanipore.

Announcing the second list of candidates for the 3rd and 4th phase of West Bengal polls, BJP National General Secretary on Sunday listed 66 candidates - which include 4 sitting MPs. Top names fielded include Union Minister Babul Supriyo, TMC-turned-BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta, Lok Sabha MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik. Previously, BJP has announced 56 candidates for the first two poll phases.

