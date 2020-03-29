BJP Neta Files FIR Against Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha Over 'spreading Enmity, Defaming Yogi'

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, General Secretary of the BJP, has filed an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha for 'creating enmity hatred, ill-will and for defaming Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath'.

FIR against Chadha

राघव चड्ढा जी देश में नफ़रत ,झूठी अफ़वाह मत फैलाओ।UP को झूठ का हिसाब तो देना होगा।

FIR is registered against AAP MLA @raghav_chadha on @ippatel Complaint for creating enmity, hatred & ill-will & for defaming CM @myogiadityanath Ji,u/s 500, 505(2) IPC §ion 66 IT Act in Noida pic.twitter.com/QRCSmkPlJo — Kuljeet Singh Chahal (@kuljeetschahal) March 29, 2020

Chahal posted a picture of the FIR online and stated that the FIR was filed under Section 500, 505(2) IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act in Noida. Chahal claims that Raghav posted a tweet which stated that the UP CM was beating up migrants who were traveling from Delhi to UP.

This comes amid lakhs of migrant workers seeking to return to their homes in view of the country-wide lockdown, often walking hundreds of miles.

