BJP Neta Files FIR Against Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha Over 'spreading Enmity, Defaming Yogi'

Politics

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, General Secretary of the BJP, has filed an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha for 'creating enmity hatred, ill-will

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
FIR

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, General Secretary of the BJP, has filed an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha for 'creating enmity hatred, ill-will and for defaming Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath'.

READ: Kejriwal Appeals To Migrant Workers Not To Leave, Says Arranging Food, Shelter For Them

FIR against Chadha

Chahal posted a picture of the FIR online and stated that the FIR was filed under Section 500, 505(2) IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act in Noida. Chahal claims that Raghav posted a tweet which stated that the UP CM was beating up migrants who were traveling from Delhi to UP. 

This comes amid lakhs of migrant workers seeking to return to their homes in view of the country-wide lockdown, often walking hundreds of miles.

READ: Noida To Provide 28-day Paid Leave For COVID-19 Patients; Daily Lockdown Wage For WorkersR

READ: AAP Slams Yogi Govt's 'dirty Politics' As Thousands Of Migrant Workers Crowd Delhi Border

READ: Another Batch Of 275 Indian Citizens Brought Back From Iran, Quarantined In Jodhpur

