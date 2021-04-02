BJP Files Plaint With EC Over Udhayanidhi Stalin's Rant On PM Modi; Wants Him Disqualified

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks accusing PM Modi of torturing late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj to death. The DMK supremo's son had levelled the previous allegations against PM Modi during an election rally at Dharmapuram on March 31 on the pretext of responding to PM Modi's charges of Udhayanidhi sidelining senior DMK leaders in order to get a ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. In a written complaint to EC, the BJP has asked Udhayanidhi Stalin to be disqualified from contesting in the polls from the Chepauk-Trpilicane constituency as he had reportedly violated the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC).

BJP complains to EC over Udhayanidhi's attack on PM Modi

BJP sought Udhayanidhi Stalin's name to be scrapped from the star campaigner's list and appealed to the EC to debar him from campaigning for the elections. In its complaint, BJP noted that Udhayanidhi's comments on PM Modi were 'defamatory, ridiculous and libellous' in nature and noted that it was slandering the Office of the Prime Minister. The saffron party noted that the kin of the late BJP leaders had rubbished Udhayanidhi Stalin's claims soon after the remark surfaced and urged the EC to take action on Stalin's son.

Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses PM Modi killed Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

DMK's Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred controversy after going on a brazen rant about PM Modi, accusing him of allegedly killing late BJP stalwarts & former Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK's candidate from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, levelled the allegations against PM Modi as he was responding to the latter's charges of Stalin's son forcing senior DMK leaders to step aside in order to get a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections. The DMK supremo's son levelled the allegations against PM Modi on the pretext of responding to the latter's remarks during the BJP rally in Dharmapuram earlier this week.

Addressing a campaign, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused PM Modi of sidelining senior leaders from his stint as Gujarat CM and went on to cite a 'list'. Reciting the list, Stalin's son claimed that late BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley had died due to PM Modi's 'torture' while claiming that the latter had also trampled upon senior leader LK Advani, who conducted the Rath Yatra. Udhayanidhi Stalin went on to allege that PM Modi had also sidelined senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi while claiming that TMC leader and ex-BJP neta Yashwant Sinha had exited the BJP and joined another party owing to PM Modi's 'torture'. The DMK Youth Wing secretary further claimed that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had been sidelined by PM Modi as well.

"There was a leader called Sushma Swaraj. She passed away because she couldn't take Modi's torture. There was a leader called Arun Jaitley. He also passed away due to Modi's pressure and torture. There was a leader called Venkaiah Naidu, they used to say he will be the next Prime Minister. Now, they have sidelined him also', Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed during his campaign.

Late leaders' kin demand apology

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter lashed out at Udhayanidhi Stalin for using her mother's memory for his poll propaganda and labelled his statements as 'false'. Bansuri Swaraj said that PM Modi and the BJP stood rock solid with her family in the darkest hour and noted that the DMK leader's statement had hurt the family of the late leader. Late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin for lying and disrespecting her father's memory in the pressure of elections. Sonali Jaitley remarked that her late father and PM Modi shared a special bond beyond politics and said that she would pray that he was lucky enough to understand such friendship.

.@Udhaystalin ji, I know there is election pressure - but I won't stay silent when you lie & disrespect my father's memory.



Dad @arunjaitley & Shri @narendramodi ji shared a special bond that was beyond politics. I pray you are lucky enough to know such friendship...@BJP4India — Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi (@sonalijaitley) April 1, 2021

@udhaystalin ji please do not use my Mother's memory for your poll propaganda! Your statements are false! PM @Narendramodi ji bestowed utmost respect and honour on my Mother. In our darkest hour PM and Party stood by us rock solid! Your statement has hurt us @mkstalin @BJP4India — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) April 1, 2021

