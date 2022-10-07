BJP Files Police Complaint Against Kejriwal Over Conversion Rally, Alleges ‘riot’ Motive

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a police complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly conspiring with Delhi Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and others to make provocative statements at Ambedkar Bhawan against specific religious groups. The complaint has asked for the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged conspiracy.

It’s important to note that AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was seen at a rally on October 6, in which Hindus were administered an oath to convert to Buddhism. He later defended his presence stating that such mass conversion rallies are conducted on a regular basis.

On the basis of the content of the speech and the alleged subsequent act of proliferating it on social media, the complaint claims that it triggers offences under IPC - Section 153A, 153B, 295A, 298, 505, 506 and other penal provisions of Indian law.

BJP files police complaint against Arvind Kejriwal

According to the complaint filed by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, a mass Hindu conversion rally was organised by AAP at Delhi’s Ambedkar Bhawan on October 6, where Hindu Gods and Goddesses were demeaned.

“That on Oct 6, 2022, a sabha was held at Ambedkar Bhawan in Paharganj, New Delhi. The sabha was organised under the aegis of Aam Aadmi party and their concerned leaders where some oaths were administered which continuously demeaned various Hindu God and Goddess and subsequently everyone was asked not to follow Hinduism considering it to be a bad religion," it said.

The complaint further added that videos of the speeches made at the conversion rally were shared on social media to hurt the feelings of the Hindu community. Moreover, AAP workers insisted to share the videos on social media to get maximum reach, BJP claimed.

“The videos were made of such speech and were subsequently shared in various social media platforms to get maximum reach and propagation so that the religious sentiments of people of entire Hindu religion may be attacked and subsequently a state of riot and disturbance be created on a national level,” the complaint said, adding, “It was also insisted that followers and party members of Aam Aadmi Party to make videos of the same and circulate the same through social media so that the posts have maximum reach.”

‘Kejriwal is a election-hindu’: BJP

The BJP has come down heavily on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over Gautam’s presence at a mass Hindu conversion rally. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also called Kejriwal an ‘Election Hindu’ citing how he was seen chanting Hanuman Chalisa in the run-up to the elections. Bhatia further demanded the suspension of the AAP Minister and an apology from Kejriwal to the Hindu community.

Accusing the Delhi CM of playing vote-bank politics, Gaurav Bhatia said, “How low will you stoop for votes, Arvind Kejriwal ji? We will remind you that you have taken oath of the Constitution, under which you will promote social unity. However what’s happening is that on the direction of Arvind Kejriwal, the feelings of Hindus are being hurt and that too by a minister who holds the portfolio of social justice. Kejriwal ji becomes a Chunavi Hindu (Election Hindu) before election." He further cited incidents of Kejriwal chanting Hanuman Chalisa during elections and also showed a photograph of him attending a temple.

BJP also accused Arvind Kejriwal of 'violating the Constitution' and demanded an apology to the people of India saying, “Arvind Kejriwal ji has violated the constitution. You should apologise to the people of India. We also demand an immediate suspension of the minister, who wants to create a riot-like situation. If the opposite happens, it’s clear the words uttered were from the minister but the poisonous ideology and direction was from Kejriwal.”

IMAGE: ANI / Republic