BJP Finetunes Andhra Strategy By Appointing Daggubati Purandeswari As State Chief

Finetuning its strategy for the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Tuesday appointed senior leader Daggubati Purandeswari as its Andhra Pradesh state president.

Purandeswari (64) is a former Union Minister, daughter of former AP chief minister N T Rama Rao, sister-in-law of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and wife of Daggubati Venkateswara Rao.

Born on April 22, 1959, Purandeswari is well connected politically. She was first elected to the 14th Lok Sabha from Bapatla constituency in 2004, trouncing movie mogul Daggubati Ramanaidu.

She served as the Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resource Development during the UPA I regime led by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Later in 2009, Purandeswari got elected from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency and again assumed charge as MoS for Human Resources Development on June 1, 2009 in UPA II regime. After three years, she was appointed as the MoS for Commerce in 2012.

As 2014 Lok Sabha elections arrived and around the time united AP was bifurcated, she moved out of Congress and joined BJP but failed to ride the saffron party's winning wave in those elections.

Purandeswari contested as a BJP candidate from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency and lost by over one lakh votes.

However, after a decade, she managed to get Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha ticket in the 2019 elections but did not succeed.

Despite losing in polls, Purandeswari continued to be in the good books of the BJP leadership to be appointed as a national general secretary of the party in September 2020 and was also made in-charge for Odisha unit.

On Tuesday, she replaced Somu Veerraju as Andhra Pradesh BJP president. Unlike her immediate predecessor, the new president carries a wealth of experience at the Central government level as well as at BJP head office.

In the past two decades, Purandeswari has been associated with Congress and BJP.

Meanwhile, congratulations poured in for the new president.

Sunil Deodhar, BJP national secretary and co-incharge for AP tweeted, Congratulations to Purandeswari on being appointed as state president of BJP Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing confidence on her leadership, Deodhar said that the party will grow to new heights in the southern state.

Deodhar told PTI that Purandeswari is currently on Amarnath Yatra.

