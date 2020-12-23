BJP Fires At TMC, Asks 'why Farmers Are Not Getting Kisan Samman Nidhi Benefits In Bengal'

Attacking the TMC government in West Bengal, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday questioned why the Mamata Banerjee led government has not released the Rs 6,000 annuity sum to farmers in the state under the Central Government's Kissan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"The TMC is following the BJP by doing a roadshow at the same place. But they must follow the good examples. Why haven't they released the Rs 6,000 annuity sum to farmers of the state under the Central government's Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?" he asked.

"If didi (Mamata Banerjee) wants to refute the statistics and numbers related to West Bengal which were presented by the Union Home Minister, then she is welcome to present them publicly and explain them in an elaborate manner to the public," he added.

Suvendu Adhikari campaigns against Mamata

Former TMC turned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari addressed a rally at Chatni in the Purbasthali Uttar constituency on Tuesday. Defending his switch to BJP, the former Nandigram legislator claimed that the JP Nadda-led party fights for common people something which TMC cannot do. Dismissing the notion that he joined BJP for any position, the former MLA asserted that his aim is to defeat TMC in the Assembly election.

Adhikari's switch to BJP is said to be a set back to the ruling party and has occurred despite the TMC leadership holding hectic parleys with the disgruntled leader to continue his association with TMC. Apart from Adhikari, close to two dozen other politicians joined the BJP in presence of Amit Shah on Saturday giving a huge blow to the ruling party just months ahead of the elections. Meanwhile, BJP is riding high on its Bihar and by-polls victory, the Union Home Minister exuding confidence of winning over 200 seats in West Bengal, a highly ambitious figure as the party won 18 seats of the 42 seats of West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

With the death of leaders in the numerous clashes, BJP has taken to the streets to protest, often on the receiving end of blows from the Kolkata police. The saffron party has also not projected any chief ministerial candidate in the wake of the rising political violence against the BJP leaders and cadre. However, Union Home Minister has reiterated that the chief minister will be a son of Bengal, a response to chief minister Mamata Banerjee's "outsider" attack. The political temperature in West Bengal has risen multifold ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state somewhere between April and May 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

