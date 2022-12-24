BJP Fires 'Parivar Over Protocol' Jibe At Rahul & Cong For Not Following COVID Guidelines

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not following COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in his Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Delhi on Saturday.

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur ripped into Congress for not following COVID-19-related protocol amid a surge in cases in several countries across the globe. "Lakhs of COVID cases are coming from all over the world including China, Japan and Korea. There are huge queues outside the hospitals. People are dying. But Rahul Gandhi is keeping the family interest first than national interest or security. Congress has shown this every time," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

"At the beginning of COVID, the Congress leaders did the work of spreading fear and delusion. They misled the poor and middle people. They also raised questions about Indian scientists and vaccines. These are the same people who broke the covid protocol then which resulted in the deaths of many people. When the world is facing a crisis, Congress has ditched its responsibility and is working to unite corrupts and the family," the Minister added.

#BREAKING | COVID cases rising in China, Korea & Japan but Congress is bothered about only one family. It's time to follow guidelines. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, did he or other leaders who came in contact with HP CM who tested positive, isolate or get tested?: Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/1DO3sK44OE — Republic (@republic) December 24, 2022

"Leave your and your family's interest and think about the country’s interest first," Anurag Thakur advised Rahul Gandhi. The Sports Minister raised the question of whether Rahul got himself tested after he met Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who later tested COVID positive. "Rahul was seen walking with CM who tested Covid positive. Did Rahul get tested himself? Or did other leaders who participated in Yatra got tested?" Anurag Thakur questioned.

'Pariwar above protocol': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla attacks Rahul Gandhi

Attacking Rahul Gandhi for not following COVID protocol during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is not Bharat Jodo yatra. This is actually, pariwar Jodo yatra. This is corrupt Jodo yatra. First, we saw, how they were saying Robert Vadra is a private citizen, but the same Robert Vadra who got no relief in the Bikaner land scam is now in the first row of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. So it’s a corrupt and pariwar Jodo yatra and COVID Jodo Yatra."

"We have seen that Rahul Gandhi was hand in hand with Sukhu Ji on December 16. On December 19, Sukhu ji tested positive. Did Rahul Gandhi as a responsible person isolated himself or started wearing mask? Did he get himself tested? Today he is saying mask is an excuse. Covid is an excuse. First, they spread vaccine hesitancy, they spread lies and rumours about vaccines. And now they are saying masks are also an excuse," the BJP leader said.

Adding further, he said, "But we are glad that Sonia ji is wearing a mask. Now the question is— if Sonia Ji is wearing a mask, is the life of Sonia Ji only important? Lives of other leaders not important to Congress? Is Parivar above protocol? Is family interest above family interest?"

On Saturday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi and as per the visuals, it seems that no COVID protocol has been followed by Rahul Gandhi or other Congress leaders participating in the Yatra. Notably, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written a letter to Rahul Gandhi urging him to follow COVID guidelines. Mandaviya requested Gandhi to suspend his Yatra if guidelines are not being followed.