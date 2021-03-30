BJP Fixed Match With Congress For Kerala 2016 Breakthrough; We'll Close It: CM Vijayan

Even as PM Modi addressed an election rally in poll-bound Kerala on Tuesday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that the BJP had opened its account in the state's last elections as a result of match-fixing with the Congress. Kerala CM's attack on BJP comes as the race to the elections heats up in Kerala as polls are scheduled to be held in a single-phase, with polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes and declaration of results on May 2. Hitting out at the BJP on Tuesday, CM Viayan claimed that the saffron party had made a breakthrough in Kerala as a result of a possible tie-up with Congress, and vowed to close BJP's account in the upcoming Assembly elections.

CM Vijayan alleges BJP-Congress match-fixing

PM Modi compares LDF to Judas

Meanwhile, addressing an election rally at Palakkad, PM Modi charged the ruling LDF government of betraying the people for gold and drew a comparison with Judas who had betrayed Jesus for silver. Further, PM Modi said that political killings were carried out on the behest of Left leaders, who he claimed were behaving like junior political goons. PM Modi reiterated that the NDA govt had established a Ministry of Fisheries with an aim to bring about holistic development. He called 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan 'true son of Kerala' and backed him to be an apt CM for the state, noting that he was an inspiration to many professionals around the country.

Kerala Assembly polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016. The UDF's campaign in the 2019 General Election received a shot in the arm after ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency as well. Ultimately, the result was in favour of UDF which won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. However, the Left Front again showcased their strength in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively.

This assumes significance as the Kerala government has faced a lot of criticism over allegations of corruption in the gold smuggling scam. While Vijayan remains the CM face for LDF, UDF has refrained from projecting any Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming election. On the other hand, BJP is hoping to make inroads in the state by roping in Metroman E Sreedharan as its election candidate from Palakkad. In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 40,771 polling stations. While the polling will be conducted in a single phase on April 6, the counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.