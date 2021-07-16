BJP Flays CM Mamata Over NHRC's Post-poll Violence Report, Claims 'goons Given Free Rein'

BJP on Friday hit out at the West Bengal government over the alleged post-poll violence in the state and accused CM Mamata Banerjee of giving 'goons' in the state a free hand. Referring to the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) report on the post-poll violence in the state, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Mamata Banerjee had allegedly closed her eyes and had given free rein to TMC goons in the state.

“The way violence took place in West Bengal after May 2, innocent civilians were killed, women were molested. It seems that in West Bengal today, it is not the constitution but the rule of the individual. Mamata Banerjee closed her eyes and gave free rein to TMC goons,” BJP leader and advocate Gaurav Bhatia said.

The BJP spokesperson went on to state the facts mentioned in the NHRC report to pin the blame on the government for its failure in controlling the violence. “The report of the Human Rights Commission was placed before the court on July 13. According to the report Human Rights Commission received 1979 complaints, 15,000 of our brothers and sisters were tortured in West Bengal. There are 8,000 people who committed violence, misconduct and no action was taken,” Bhatia further added.

He went on to say that the state now has a ‘goonda raj’. “There is no law in the state. The law only works after filing an FIR and there are no FIRs being filed here.” Bhatia also claimed that there has been no investigations against the real perpetrators of the violence in the state so far.

NHRC slams Mamata's TMC over post-poll violence

The seven-member panel which was ordered to probe into the violent clashes in the state after the election results on May 2, finally submitted its report on Tuesday. Submitting the report to the Calcutta High Court, the committee slammed the state government for not taking necessary actions. The report said that thousands of innocent citizens have been subjected to murder and rape.

The panel said that out of the 9,304 people named as accused in cases related to the clashes, less than 3% are currently in jail. The NHRC committee also reported that they visited at least 311 spots to find that no FIRs were registered in 60% of these places.

“The situation in the state of West Bengal is a manifestation of the law of ruler, instead of rule of law...This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main opposition party. It is indeed ironical that in the land of Rabindranath Tagore...thousands of its citizens have been subjected to murder, rape, displacement and intimidation, etc. in the last couple of months,” the 50-page report said

TMC denies charges

However, the TMC denied all charges. The party hit out at the BJP and said the party leaders were exaggerating isolated clashes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the panel and called the report misleading. She said that the facts were distorted and would, submit their opinion through an affidavit to the court when their turn comes. Further, CM Mamata on Thursday had also claimed that the NHRC report on the post-poll violence was leaked before it could be submitted to the High Court.

IMAGE: PTI