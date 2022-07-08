BJP Flays Congress Leader For Drawing 'Agnipath' Reference To Shinzo Abe's Assassination

As the news of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's demise sent shockwaves across the world, condolences poured in from political leaders across the world expressing grief over his saddening death. However, a controversial post from Congress spokesman Surendra Rajput wherein he linked the assassination attempt to the Indian government's recently introduced military recruitment scheme, Agnipath, has drawn backlash.

The former Japanese Prime Minister succumbed to his injuries on Friday after he was shot at in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of the upper house election

"Shinzo Abe #ShinzoAbeShot the shooter #tetsuyayamagami Yamagami had worked in Japan's SDF i.e. Army without a pension," Rajput tweeted in an alleged reference to 'Agnipath' scheme.

Reacting to Surendra Rajput's contentious tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawala slammed the grand old party for doing petty politics over the tragic passing away of Shinzo Abe.

The official spokesperson of Congress has chosen even the tragic passing away of Shinzo Abe to do petty politics



Here is his tweet link before he deletes it https://t.co/WKgocwEDFI



I wonder if Sonia & Rahul Gandhi will sack this atrocious person ! Have some limits please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3LMzss4s2H — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 8, 2022

Speaking to Republic TV, Poonawala said, "We feel his loss is personal. He was engaged in building India-Japan relations to such a great extent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not the first time that Congress has chosen to do politics over issues of national security and national mourning. On one hand, PM has declared national mourning for a day and on other hand, Congress is politicising the passing away."

Japan's longest-serving PM Shinzo Abe passes away

Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was immediately airlifted to a hospital but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack which shocked many in Japan.

PM Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of his 'dear friend' Shinzo Abe. He said that the 67-year-old dedicated his life to making work a better place and as a mark of respect, one-day national mourning shall be observed in India on July 9.

In an emotional post, PM Modi said that he had the opportunity to meet Abe again during his recent visit to Japan, but "little did I know that this would be our last meeting".