BJP Flays Kerala CM Over His Letter To PM Modi On Language Row; Avers 'Political Motives'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Member of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language Harnath Singh Yadav on October 12 criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that those who are opposing Hindi have political motives behind it. Yadav's comments came after Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the recommendation of a Parliamentary panel to make Hindi the medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical higher educational institutions.

"Chief Minister of Kerala and other people who are opposing Hindi have political motives behind it. As far as the languages are concerned, I am a member of the Official Language Committee. In the report we have submitted to the President of India, under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, it has been urged to make a provision that Hindi should be developed as a communication language," Harnath Singh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further, the member of the Official Language Committee said, "The Prime Minister and Home Minister have always said on many occasions that we want to enrich Hindi and all the regional mother tongues of the country equally. All the regional languages should progress equally."

After Stalin, Vijayan writes to PM Modi

The tussle between the Centre and the governments of the southern states seemed to intensify on October 12 with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter to PM Modi. Seeking Prime Minister's intervention, Vijayan in his letter to PM Modi said that there are several languages spoken in the nation and no single language can be referred to as the national tongue. "Hindi cannot be mandated as the primary language of teaching in higher educational institutions," he added.

Further claiming that the youth already have limited job opportunities in the public sector, the Kerala Chief Minister said that any attempt to impose a particular language will not be in the best interest of society. "I request the Hon’ble Prime Minister to intervene at the earliest to take the necessary corrective steps," Vijayan added.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister also said, "Union government's Hind imposition move is an onslaught on India's cherished ideal, unity in diversity. It will disadvantage a vast majority of Indians in matters of education and employment. This callous move, an affront on cooperative federalism, has to be opposed unitedly."

Union Govt’s #HindiImposition move is an onslaught on India's cherished ideal, unity in diversity. It will disadvantage a vast majority of Indians in matters of education and employment. This callous move, an affront on cooperative federalism, has to be opposed unitedly. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) October 11, 2022

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also requested the Centre to not force another language war by introducing Hindi. He further urged the central government to "maintain unity", stating that India is a country of diversity and we should treat all languages equally.