BJP Flays Opposition For Politicising Agnipath; 'Congress Instigating Youth Against Govt'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the Opposition for politicising the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The saffron party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra, during a press briefing, alleged that Congress is "instigating the youth" to work against the government.

"The opposition is politicising the reform in the Armed Forces.. Agnipath is a scheme that shouldn't be politicised. It is sorry to see that there are issues that should not be politicised are being dragged into the pit of vendetta. How will India become great if it will not transform? The way Lt General Puri explained the scheme all apprehensions have been cleared. Agnipath scheme was first recommended in 1989 and it was also recommended by Kargil Review Committee," Patra said,

He further stated that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should have sought reforms when they were not brought in. "That time, you did not say anything but now, you are doing Satyagraha. What type of Satyagraha is this? When our Air force was working with depleting sources for 10 years, Congress did not do anything. We brought Rafale. They also politicised it. Now, again, they are politicising Agnipath."

Sambit Patra went on to claim that former Defence Minister and Congress leader AK Antony had one slogan - 'no work, no headache'. "When he was asked in the Parliament why border infrastructure is not being upgraded, he said that it will make neighbouring countries angry," the BJP leader added.

'Congress instigating the youth'

Patra further assured that the Centre is ensuring that 75% of youths that will come out after completing their four-year term will be accommodated in police, Central Armed Forces, etc.

"The kind of brazen statements that are coming from the congress party is appalling. Priyanka Gandhi has been instigating the youth to dethrone the government. They do not have any sympathy or vision for the youth they want to use the young blood to work against the government. I am sure that the youth of the country will pass this test. Armed forces are not an issue to be politicised," he added.

It is pertinent to note that Patra's remarks come amid widescale protests across the country against the Agnipath scheme, under which, young people would be provided with an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including the period of training. After the 4-year term, 25% of youths will be retained for regular service.