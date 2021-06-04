BJP Flays Punjab Govt For 'profiteering' On COVAXIN Doses; Questions Rahul Gandhi's Stance

On Friday, Union Minister Prakash Javedekar lashed out at the Punjab government for allegedly profiteering by selling COVID-19 vaccines to private hospitals. Out of the 1.14 lakh COVAXIN doses procured at Rs.420 per dose, the state government sold some of the stock to private hospitals at Rs.1060 per dose. While it had acquired these doses for people aged between 18 and 44 having co-morbidities, for construction workers and families of healthcare workers in government vaccination centres, the private hospitals are reportedly administering them to all adults at Rs.1560 each.

In this context, the BJP leader advised ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi to concentrate on the situation in Punjab rather than giving lectures to others. Highlighting that the Centre has provided nearly 22 crore doses to states free of cost, he reminded that it was state governments that had sought decentralization of vaccine procurement. Taking a dig at the internal turmoil in the Punjab Congress unit, Javadekar claimed that the state government was failing in vaccine management.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar remarked, "The state government wants to profit even from vaccination. What kind of people's administration this is? People are getting the vaccines at Rs.1500. Till now, the Centre has provided about 22 crore vaccines to all states free of cost. They also demanded decentralization."

"Strange politics is being played in Punjab. Entire Punjab is affected by COVID-19 and vaccine management is not happening properly. The state government is not paying requisite attention to testing and other issues," he added.

SAD demands High Court probe

Addressing a press briefing a day earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded a High Court probe into this matter. He claimed that vaccines were being diverted to private players at hefty margins to create an artificial shortage. Calling for the resignation of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, he decried the Congress government for playing with the lives of people.

On this occasion, the Lok Sabha MP also said, "Vini Mahajan should also not act like a market salesman for private institutions by encouraging people to get vaccinated at inflated rates". Alleging that a common man is being forced to pay Rs.6000 to Rs.9000 for a single vaccine dose for his family, the SAD chief questioned Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi over this party's hypocrisy as it has backed free inoculation. A total of 39,78,281 persons have been inoculated in the state whereas 7,85,897 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.