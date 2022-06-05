BJP Flays Rajasthan Govt Over Amer Horror, Questions 'Will Rahul Gandhi Visit?'

In yet another horrific incident from Rajasthan, a nine-year-old minor girl was killed after allegedly being raped in Jaipur's Amer area. On Saturday afternoon, the girl went missing and later, her naked body was recovered at a secluded place with a slit throat. The police have detained 3 to 4 people and the interrogation is underway.

BJP slams Rajsthan Govt over minor girls' rape

Reacting to the incident, BJP has slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led state government and raised concerns over women's security and the law and order situation in the state. Taking to Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala stated that a 9-year-old girl was raped and killed after her throat was slit and her nude body has been found in Jaipur’s Amer but still, the Rajasthan government has not responded to the incident.

Attacking CM Ashok Gehlot, the BJP leader claimed that for him, the priority is Satta Bachao, not Beti Bachao (Save power not daughters). CM didn't have time to visit the victim's family but will go to Udaipur to visit MLAs in relation to the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, he added. Further asserting that there is no doubt that Rajasthan has now become number 1 in rape cases, he quipped whether Rahul Gandhi will visit and meet the bereaved family.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria condemned the incident and slammed the state government for overlooking the horrific act.

"Rajasthan is being shamed for a long time. It is very sad that the Chief Minister himself is the Home Minister and in the capital Jaipur, such a shameful incident happened under his nose. So far no party person has even tried to reach him. The priority of our Chief Minister is not that that girl should get justice, but how should the upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha be held and her government should survive", he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the last few months, multiple rape cases have been reported in Rajasthan, raising serious questions over the security of the women.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Udaipur to meet housed Cong MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot are likely to visit Udaipur on Sunday to meet his party MLAs and Independents who have been housed in a hotel to protect them from horse-trading ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. He was scheduled to visit Udaipur on Saturday but the visit was postponed.

"He is likely to go to Udaipur and meet the MLAs there on Sunday,” a source said.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who had gone to Udaipur along with party candidate Pramod Tiwari and some other MLAs on Friday, had left for Delhi the same evening. At present, around 90 MLAs, including 11 of the 13 Independents, are present in the hotel in Udaipur.

(Image: ANI/PTI)