BJP Flays Rakesh Tikait Over UN Remarks; Asks 'Has He Taken Contract To Defame India?'

BJP Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar accused BKU leader Rakesh Tikait of defaming India through careless remarks and warned him to chose words 'wisely'. BJP's Chahar was referring to Tikait's recent statement about approaching the United Nations with the issue of farm laws.

"Has he (Rakesh Tikait) taken any contract to defame India? He should control his use of words and think about the impact of his words. Then later he will give clarifications. Ever since the so-called farmers' movement started, after giving every statement, he has issued clarifications. How long will he do it?" questioned Chahar.

Reacting to Tikait's UN remarks, BJP's Chahar said, "What has happened to Rakesh bhai? Today Mahatma Mahendra Singh Tikait's soul would also have been hurt. Whatever he wanted, has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interests of the farmers. It is usually seen that Rakesh bhai talks nonsense."

Chahar's remarks came a day after Tikait while speaking about the Republic Day violence, had said, "We did not say that we'll take up the issue of new farm bills to United Nations. We'd responded to a question over January 26 incident. Is there any agency here that can conduct an impartial investigation? If not should we take this matter to the UN?"

On Republic Day, farmers violated the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled religious flags from the ramparts of the iconic building.

The BJP Kisan Morcha president alleged that Tikait has nothing to do with farmers' interests. He questioned the BKU leader's intention behind asking the police to 'shoot the rioters' who climbed the Red Fort on January 26. "This shows he is just worried about himself, about his family. He has nothing to do with the interest of the farmers," said Chahar.

Rakesh Tikait 'playing politics' over farm laws

The BJP Kisan Morcha chief also warned Tikait against doing politics over farmers' interest. He claimed that Tikait, who is at the forefront of protest against three farm laws, had initially thanked Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for bringing the laws.

"Rakesh Bhai is only doing pure politics. Giving statements, changing the statements. When the three agriculture bills were introduced, Rakesh Tikait went to the Agriculture Minister and thanked him, saying that today the soul of my father Mahatma Mahendra Singh Tikait ji has got peace."

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.