Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has taken a veiled dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Raut said that closed-door talks were held between Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray. However, he alleged that BJP forgot whatever was decided in the meeting. Raut also blamed the Center for the worsening law and order situation in the northeastern states. He refrained from commenting on newly formed ally Congress's Soniya Gandhi's stand on CAB.