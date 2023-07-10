BJP Forms Committee To Probe Bengal Panchayat Polls Violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a committee to probe the violence during West Bengal panchayat elections on July 8. The team will be headed by former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and will visit the state on Tuesday (July 11). It will present its report to BJP JP Nadda.

Apart from Prasad, the committee comprises three other members - former Mumbai police commissioner Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy, and BJP vice-president Rekha Verma.

The move by the party comes following gruesome images of violence in the state on Saturday during the three-tier panchayat polls in which at least 17 people were killed. Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, and Malda, and several other areas of West Bengal saw armed mobs clashing, use of crude bombs and firearms, polling booths being captured, and ballot papers being destroyed.

Parties blame each other for Bengal violence

Shashi Panja, a leader of Trinamool Congress, claimed that her party members were murdered and blamed the central authorities for failing to protect the citizens.

She said, "TMC workers have been murdered, and two have been shot at. Those who were asking for deployment, saying that these central forces are the guardians of peace - the guardians have failed, faltered to protect the rights of citizens."

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar, alleged that the TMC opposed and mishandled the deployment of central security forces. The party also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and called it a “murder of democracy” stating ever since the schedule of the election was announced, the state has witnessed massive violence.

Repolling conducted

Following major protests and a slew of killings, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday evening ordered repolling in 696 booths in 19 districts of West Bengal on July 10. An official said the SEC went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the violence on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)