BJP Foundation Day: Party Leaders, Union Ministers Laud PM Modi's 'good Governance'

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders, including Union ministers, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on the party's 42nd Foundation Day on Wednesday, April 6.

BJP workers expressed joy at how India is becoming self-reliant under PM Modi's leadership. The party's national president JP Nadda praised the party's strong workforce by underlining how the BJP's strength in Lok Sabha has increased to an absolute majority from just two in 1984.

Nadda unfurled the party flag at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on the party's 42nd Foundation Day on Wednesday.

BJP national president JP Nadda hoists the party flag at their headquarters in Delhi on the party's 42nd foundation day today. pic.twitter.com/9e1Rt67XSv — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

BJP MPs, Ministers hail PM Modi's leadership

Praising the Indian Prime Minister for his unparalleled leadership, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said, “PM Modi has given a roadmap, we will work harder now.”

Commemorating the BJP's 42nd Foundation Day, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, said, “The sacrifices our leaders made...we have to take inspiration from them and serve the people.”

Echoing Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Member of Rajya Sabha, said, “Biggest takeaway is nation first, service of the people first.”

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hoisted the BJP’s flag at his residence on Wednesday. Speaking to the media after hoisting a flag at his residence in New Delhi, Puri hailed the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the years.

"PM Modi-led Govt has given a new definition of governance in the last 8 yrs -- Good governance is also good politics. I would like to give you an example of UP, we received success there because development was done there rapidly and with all sincerity," Puri said.

Delhi | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri unfurls the BJP's flag at his residence, on the party's 42nd foundation day today. pic.twitter.com/nWYaN3LD8K — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

Similarly, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said, “PM's speech today focused on democratic values (and) party based on people instead of family.”

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed pride that "India has established itself as a strong and self-respecting country under PM Modi's leadership", Home Minister Amit Shah said, "BJP is constantly striving to make the country self-reliant under Modi's leadership and with its ideology of nationalism and 'antyodaya' (uplift of the most deprived)."

PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP Karyakartas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the party's workers, MPs, and MLAs on the occasion of the party's 42nd foundation day on Wednesday, saying that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, the BJP has been reinforcing the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a thinly-veiled dig at the opposition, said that family-led parties have never encouraged the country's youth to advance. "They (people of India) have always been betrayed...And today, we should be pleased because the BJP is the only party in the country that is raising awareness about this problem," the Indian Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further stated that this year’s foundation day is important for three reasons. “The first is that it coincides with the country’s 75th year of independence, the second reason is the rapidly changing global conditions, and the changing global order, the third reason, is equally important. A few weeks ago, the double engine governments of the BJP have returned in four states,” PM Modi said.