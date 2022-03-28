BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi To Address Workers, Week-long Activities Planned For April 6

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised week-long development activities for the party's 42nd Foundation Day on April 6. The commemoration will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to the party workers. The week-long celebrations will culminate on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, according to a media release by the party.

The release enlisting the activities, stated, "Hoisting the party flag, with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers." The party workers have been asked to plan events at the block level from April 6 to 14.

Some of the events that the workers have been directed to organise include Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups, vaccinations camps, etc.

Addressing party workers ahead of the 41st foundation day, PM Modi appealed to keep the party above oneself and the country above the party. The Prime Minister also praised the contribution of Lal Krishna Advani and Muli Manohar Joshi in shaping and expanding the party. PM Modi also mentioned the fulfillment of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision of abrogation of Article 370 to bring Jammu and Kashmir into the national mainstream.

History of BJP

The history and spirit of BJP can be traced back to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh. Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS), predecessor party of BJP, was founded in 1952 which won three seats in the first Lok Sabha Election in India and continued as a political party for 24 years. Subsequently the BJS merged into the Janata Party in 1977 and formed a coalition government. BJP was formed after the fallout of Janata Party coalition government in 1979.

The National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being dual members of BJP and RSS, forcing the members to leave the party and form a new political outfit - BJP on April 6, 1980.

The late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the founding President of BJP followed by Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kushabhau Thakre, Bangaru Laxman, Jana Krishnamurthi, and Venkaiah Naidu, among others. J P Nadda is the current President of the party.

Image: PTI