'BJP Freed Tripura From Fear And Violence': PM Modi Addresses Poll Rally In Ambassa

Unleashing a stinging attack on Congress and the left, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, said that the coalition had prevented Tripura’s progress for a very long time while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) advanced the state and brought development.

"For decades, the rule of Congress and Communists hindered the development of Tripura. BJP govt brought development in Tripura. Violence isn't the identity of Tripura. BJP made the state free from fear & violence," PM said while speaking at an election rally in Ambassa in poll-bound Tripura's Dhalai district.

Farmers reaping benefits of MSP says PM

The Prime Minister added that the BJP govt is focussing on increasing the income of people in Tripura.

“Money has been transferred into the bank accounts of farmers under PM-Kisan. This amount will be increased once BJP comes back to power. Under our rule, farmers are reaping benefits of MSP,” he said.

Rule of law in the state exists today: PM

Speaking further about the Police Stations in the state, PM said “Earlier police stations in Tripura were captured by the CPM cadre but now under BJP rule, there's a rule of law in the state."

“Now, there's women empowerment in the state & there is an ease of living: PM Modi at an election rally at Ambassa, Tripura,” he added.