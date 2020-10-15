BJP Frowns Upon New 'People's Alliance' In J&K, Alleges Attempt To Instigate Kashmiris

Lashing out at the formation of 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration', J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Thursday opined that it is an alliance of "power-seekers". He alleged that former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti wanted to instigate the common Kashmiri against India. Maintaining that these leaders are acting at the behest of "anti-national forces", Raina added they were in favour of terrorism, separatism and stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reiterating that J&K is an integral part of India, he affirmed that the special status of Kashmir will never be restored. According to him, Article 370 caused "criminal injustice" to the common person in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Moreover, he asserted that BJP shall not allow the Abdullah father-son duo and Mehbooba Mufti of carrying forward their alleged "anti-national" agenda in the Union Territory.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina remarked, "The People’s Alliance framed by the Abdullah and Mufti family is not the people’s alliance. It is an alliance of power-seekers in Kashmir Valley. Under the ambit of the Gupkar agenda, the Abdullah and Mufti family is trying to instigate the common Kashmiri against India. But the people of Kashmir know the nefarious designs of the Abdullah and Mufti family. They are dancing and acting on the tunes of anti-national forces. They don’t want peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. They just want a bloodbath, terrorism, separatism, stone-pelting in Kashmir Valley."

Read: Farooq, Omar Visit PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti After Release From Detention

He added, "They are always doing politics on dead bodies in Jammu and Kashmir. We will never ever allow the Abdullah and Mufti family of carrying forward their anti-national agenda in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Article 370 in the last 70 years did criminal injustice to the common man in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. There is no chance of restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir."

Read: Omar Abdullah Welcomes Mehbooba Mufti After Her Release; Says 'detention Was A Travesty'

Meeting at Farooq Abdullah's residence

All original Gupkar Declaration signatories barring for J&K Congress chief GA Mir came together for the first time on Thursday since the abrogation of Article 370. The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. Addressing the media after the meeting earlier in the day, NC president Farooq Abdullah said that the Centre must restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Demanding the immediate release of all political detainees from J&K, he urged the Union government to commence a peaceful dialogue with all stakeholders at the earliest.

Read: Saifuddin Soz Refuses To Condemn Farooq Abdullah's Pro-China Remarks, Calls For Dialogue