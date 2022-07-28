BJP Fumes As More Cash Seized From Partha Chatterjee's Aide Arpita; 'Why Is Mamata Quiet?'

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash worth Rs 27.9 crore from the residence of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on July 28 placed tough questions in front of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), slamming the Chief Minister over her silence. Lekhi also simultaneously drew comparison with Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's case, lambasting Arvind Kerjriwal too over remaining silent. She stated that there is a common thread between the West Bengal CM and the Delhi CM.

Addressing the media, the Union Minister detailed the raid conducted by the ED at Arpita Mukherjee's residence, and stated, "Close to 50 crore Rupees recovered from Arpita's house. Close to 9 crore of valuables recovered. There is another person named Monalisa das. Monalisa entered Kazi Nazrul university in 2014. She is a professor and HOD of Bengali . She has papers of flats. A super luxury apartment was meant only for dogs of Partha. Mamata was quiet and didn't raise any alarm. First Sarada scam and now this SSC scam."

Further, speaking on Satyendar Jain's case, Lekhi added, "Partha Chatterjee had turned her house into ATM. Money used to be circulated from up to down. Then there is Satyendar Jain. Money was recovered from his place too. Delhi HC had given a judgement and guidance. Why are both CMs quiet now? Satyendar was caught in Hawala case. Those who talk about Aam Aadmi (common people) are caught in Hawala matters."

Condemning Mamata Banerjee over her silence after recovery of crores of rupees, Lekhi stated, "9 kgs of gold and close to Rs 50 crore recovered from Arpita. Why is Mamata quiet? The black diary also holds secrets. Arpita in her statement had said the 'money was used from top to bottom'. She also said that my house was used as an ATM. There are several scams. The list is long. Silence of Mamata is killing. Satyendar was caught in money laundering case. Delhi division bench heard the case. The judges had talked of constitutional integrity."

"Partha Chatterjee is also secretary of TMC. ED needs to do a thorough job and connect everything. There is common thread between Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata here as the court observation proves. The court had said that important posts must be with good people. The cabinet is a collective responsibility," she added.

ED Recovers More Cash From Partha Chatterjee’s Aide's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crores from the residence of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid on Wednesday. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata. A black diary was also recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence which contained-- sensational information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. The Bengal minister was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on July 25 extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.