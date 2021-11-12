The Congress party has hit the axe on its own foot by issuing controversial remarks against Hindutva once again, which met with strong criticism and condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

"It is at the behest of Rahul Gandhi, that other leaders of the Congress party, be it Salman Khurshid, Rashid Alvi, and Mani Shankar Aiyar, often speak against Hinduism. This pathological hatred against Hinduism amongst the Congress leaders gets its energy from the Gandhi family," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday.

He was reacting to the recent comment made by ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi where he stated that "Hindutva was about beating a Sikh or a Muslim."

Recalling the times in the past when Congress leaders have allegedly used controversial terms such as "saffron terror" and "Hindu-Taliban," Patra claimed it was a well-thought conspiracy by the Gandhi family.

Putting forth some examples, the BJP leader said, "On December 17, 2010, Rahul Gandhi had said that the country faces a bigger threat from Hindus than from terrorism. Such comments were made when the BJP government was not in power. Around the same time, Shashi Tharoor had coined the terms Hindu-Pakistan and Hindu-Taliban."

"On August 25, 2010, P Chidambaram had used the term 'saffron terrorism' for the first time. This was no coincidence because many other leaders have been using the term since. This was a well-thought conspiracy planned by the Gandhi family," he added.

'Congress a party of the Muslims'?

Sambit Patra also recalled that a big Urdu newspaper named Inquilab had once published Rahul Gandhi's statement saying - "Congress is the party of the Muslims."

"When he went to Germany, he made remarks against India's core ideology and values. He said the reason behind atrocities against women in India is due to its culture. There was also a time when Rahul Gandhi said, 'Those who go to temples harass women and are rogue.' Such hateful remarks were made right before elections," the BJP leader alleged.

Patra said, the Congress party, which talks about 'politics of hate' today, had made every effort in 2019 to prevent the Supreme Court from hearing the Ram Temple/Ayodhya case. Their senior party leaders had appealed to the court to conduct the hearing after elections, said Patra.

"Sonia Gandhi's party had even submitted an affidavit in the court calling Lord Ram a fictional character," he added. Patra said it is very sad to hear Rahul Gandhi say things like 'Hindus beat people of other communities. He does not understand what Hinduism really is. "Hinduism is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabha Prayas" he stated.

Taking a dig at the present situation of the grand old party in northern states, Sambit Patra said, "During his virtual rally, we heard Rahul Gandhi talk about 'hatred versus love.' He claimed that the BJP spreads hatred and the Congress spreads love. I would request him to spread this love within his party as well. I request him to talk with the dissented leaders whom he criticizes so much. Hold talks with leaders in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh where your party is suffering an internal crisis. Spread love among them instead of attacking the Hindu religion. We understand your pathological hatred against Hinduism but please don't spread it in the country."

Congress against Hindutva?

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva is that "Hindutva is about beating a Sikh or a Muslim but Hinduism isn't."

His remarks came just after senior Congress veteran Salman Khurshid kicked up a controversy by comparing Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya'.

He wrote, "Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva. By all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years".

Shortly after, another disputed remark came from Congress' Rashid Alvi, who claimed that 'not all those who say Jai Shri Ram are saints'.

In reaction to Khurshid's book, the Hindu Sena has now complaint to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging the government to ban "Sunrise Over Ayodhya".

The Hindu Sena claims that former Union Minister Salman Khurshid has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus through this aforementioned book.