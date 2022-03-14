BJP Fumes At Opposition's Silence On BJD MLA Running Over 22 People: 'Why No Outrage?'

Enraged at the radio silence by the Opposition over the injuring of 22 people allegedly by BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev's car, BJP I-T Chief Amit Malviya on Monday, questioned it. Pointing out that 22 people including 6 police personnel was injured in the incident, Malviya asked, "No outrage because it wasn’t a BJP leader who did it?" - referring to the Lakhimpur massacre. Congress, TMC, RLD and most other Opposition parties had demanded Union MoS Ajay Mishra's ouster after son Ashish mowed down 6 farmers.

BJP enraged at Opposition

On Saturday, 12th March, Biju Janta Dal’s Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev rammed his car into a crowd in Odisha’s Khurda where block chairperson poll was being held. Several police personnel and civilians suffered fatal injuries.



No outrage because it wasn’t a BJP leader who did it? pic.twitter.com/QqVw3UlVYZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 14, 2022

BJD MLA rams car into 22

At least 22 people were injured after suspended Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Prasant Jagdev’s vehicle allegedly ran over them at Banapur in Khurda district of Odisha on Saturday. Those injured comprised 15 members of the BJP and seven police personnel-- two of whom including Banapur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge R R Sahu-were seriously injured in the incident and were taken to AIIMS. The incident occured outside the BDO Banapur's office while the election for the block chairperson was underway.

Jagdev was suspended last year for assaulting a Dalit leader of BJP near Chilika lake. Jagdev had allegedly thrashed BJP’s Dalit leader Niranjan Sethi on September 8 when the latter protested the delay in distribution of National Food Security Act cards for the beneficiaries and assistance for construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Balugaon area of Khurda district. BJD has distanced itself from Jagdev, saying 'He is not a member of the party anymore".

Furious at the lack of action on Jagdev, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the suspended MLA is a 'habitual offender' and his actions are no less than a 'conspiracy to murder democracy.' Patra further added, “The MLA was trying to disrupt the entire democratic process by affecting the polls. His act was purely out of frustration and he tried to kill women activists by driving a car over them. It was nothing but an attempt to murder democracy."

The ex-BJD leader was thrashed by the mob outside the BDO Banapur's office resulting in him being critically injured. He was first treated at Tangi Hospital and later taken to Bhubaneswar, Khurda SP Alekh Chandra Pahi said. Reports state that Jagdev, who is under police escort, will be arrested after his treatment is concluded. The IG Police said Jagdev has been charged with serious offences like attempt to murder, obstructing police personnel from performing their duty, injuring public, using car as weapon to hurt people.