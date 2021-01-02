BJP Fumes Over Akhilesh Yadav's 'refusal' To COVID Vaccine, Says "Ínsult To Scientists"

Condemning ex-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's 'refusal to get inoculated' with the COVID-19 vaccine, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday, stated that it was an insult to Indian scientists who had worked hard to prepare the vaccine. Pointing out that an ex-Chief Minister making such irresponsible comments in public was irresponsible, Maurya added that Akhilesh Yadav should apologise for his comments. Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022 and currently, the Coronavirus vaccine's dry-run is ongoing in all states.

BJP lashes out at Akhilesh: "Insult to scientists"

"Akhilesh Yadav Ji, You have not only insulted this country's government but also this nation's scientists, doctors who have worked day-and-night to prepare. This vaccine is being eagerly awaited by the whole world and India and your statement in a public forum is insulting. You should apologise and as an ex-CM one should not make such comments," said Maurya.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State of Finance Anurag Thakur said, "Akhilesh Yadav became the Chief Minister at an early age which was unfortunate for the state. Now he has made this statement. Scientists are working hard to bring vaccines so that every person's life can be saved". BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lamented at the politicisation of the COVID vaccine.

Akhilesh Yadav: 'Won't take BJP's vaccine'

Earlier in the day, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said that 'I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (COVID-19), as I don't trust it, at a press conference in Lucknow. He also added that his government comes to power, the vaccine will we be provided free - 'not BJP's vaccine'. Currently, the Yogi government is conducting vaccine dry-run in six places in Lucknow. In each venue, twenty-five health workers have received dummy vaccines as part of the dry run, which is meant to test the mechanisms and reveal possible gaps in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive.

"I will not get vaccinated, that too BJP's vaccine. I don't trust it. When our govt will come, the vaccine will be free. We will not get BJP's vaccine," said Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesh currently has 5,86,751 COVID-19 cases, 5,64,541 recoveries and 8,379 fatalities.

Covishield receives SEC nod

On January 1, Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine candidate - Covishield - was recommended by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency-use authorisation - making it the first vaccine to receive the green signal. Meanwhile, Pfizer and Bharat Biotech Pvt. Ltd (BBL)'s vaccines have been asked to provide additional data. SII now awaits the confirmation from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) now, to begin mass-rollout of the vaccine. Currently, a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination delivery system is being conducted in 116 districts across 259 sites in India - with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announcing that free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to the most prioritised beneficiaries in the first phase of the inoculation drive.

