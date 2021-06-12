BJP Fumes Over Digvijaya Singh's Remarks On Art 370, Says Congress 'will Be Finished Soon'

After Congress MP Digvijaya Singh was heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when his party returns to power in a clubhouse chat, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (autonomous state) and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta slammed the Congress leader, calling his statement 'shameful'.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Congress has taken a strong stance against the Central Government's move.

Gupta said, "Congress has always been anti-India and that is why they always make such claims. Their senior leader Mani Shankar Iyer goes to Pakistan and seeks their help to form a government, and whatever Digvijaya Singh was heard saying today is shameful. He said whatever Pakistan wants to happen. Pakistan wants to reinstate Article 370. Digvijaya Singh is speaking their language. It is also part of their toolkit campaign."

"Pakistan praises Congress in their news channels, which is a matter of shame. Congress does not want peace and prosperity to exist in the country. They will be finished soon," he added.

'Revocation Of Art 370 Must Be Relooked': Digvijaya Singh

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a clip of an alleged clubhouse chat of the Congress party, where senior leader and Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh can be heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when his party returns to power. In the 1-minute clip shared by Malviya, Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision,' and that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook on this issue.'

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Their insaniyat (humanity) was not there because they put everyone behind bars, and kashmiriyat is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. In a Muslim-majority state, there is Hindu praja and both work together. The reservation in Kashmir is given to Kashmiri pandits in government services. Therefore the decision of revoking Article 370 and revoking the statehood of J&K is an extremely sad decision and the Congress party will certainly have to have a relook on this issue," said Digvijay Singh.