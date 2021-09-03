Last Updated:

'Blood on her hands': BJP Fumes Over Mamata's 'deification' As Goddess Durga, Claims 'Bengali Hindus Hurt'

Infuriated by the 'deification' of West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee as Goddess Durga, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya on Friday, termed it as an insult to Hindus.

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
Infuriated by the 'deification' of West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya on Friday, termed it as an insult to Goddess Durga. Claiming that Banerjee had 'blood of innocent Bengalis on her hand', referring to the post-poll Bengal violence, Malviya urged the 3-time CM to put an end to the deification. He claimed that the sensibilities of Hindus of Bengal were hurt after three Durga Pandals decided to make idols of Banerjee as Goddess Durga for upcoming Pujo celebrations.

'Bengali Hindus hurt': BJP

Mamata depicted as Goddess Durga 

Stirring a controversy, three pandal committees in West Bengal have collaborated to make idols of state CM Mamata Banerjee as Goddess Durga for upcoming Pujo celebrations. The committees - Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti and Crowdnxt Mediia Art collaborated to depict the 3-time CM as Goddess Durga for her social welfare schemes. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the committee chiefs claimed Mamata will sport ten hands - each representing her govt's schemes like Lakhi Bhandar, Shikshashree, Swasthya Sathi etc.

"Every person in Bengal considers her as Goddess Durga. The benefits she provided to people haven't been seen in world," said Partha Sarkar, Vice Pres, Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti to ANI. He added, " The 10 hands of Goddess Durga will be shown reaching out to people with schemes like Lakhi Bhandar, Shikshashree, Swasthya Sathi etc.

Meanwhile, idol maker Mintu Pal described the design of the idol saying, " The fibreglass idol will be prepared, keeping the facial impression of the CM in mind. The idol will sport a white saree and in the background there will be the logo of Biswa Bangla. Talking about pricing, Crowdnxt Mediia Art Director Dipanwita Bagchi said, "It costs Rs 2.10 lakhs. Her 10 hands will represent her govt schemes. It was a big challenge for me to complete this concept".

In a bid to keep Durga Puja safe, the community Durga Puja committees in Kolkata have decided to ensure that all those who are involved in the rituals and other related works are vaccinated in the next three months. "From our members and locals frequenting the pandals to artisans, priests, dhakis and electricians -- everyone will have to get COVID vaccines in the next three months," said Forum for Durgotsab official Partha Ghosh to PTI. Forum for Durgotsab, an umbrella organisation of 550 community Durga Pujas in Kolkata and neighbouring areas, also published guidelines to ensure that the festivities are held following COVID-safety protocols.

