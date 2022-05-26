BJP Fumes Over West Bengal Guv Being Replaced As Chancellor Of Universities; 'tanashahi'

Moments after West Bengal Education Minister Bratyabrata Basu made a massive announcement, stating that it has been decided to replace West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state universities, Industrialist and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shishir Bajoria slammed the state government, accusing the CM of 'drama' and 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship).

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the BJP leader said, "West Bengal government and honorable Chief Minister have to keep in mind that it is one of the states of the Republic of India and is governed by the Indian Constitution. Anyone's whims and fancies do not work. She may not like a particular individual who points out fault, and basically, the Tanashahi they do in the state...but at the end of the day, they have to fall in line with the constitution. The chancellor of the universities is the governor of the state, and that cannot be changed. "

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Education Minister Bratyabrata Basu addressed a press conference and stated, "Today we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM - and not Governor - as the Chancellor. This will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended."

When Republic Media Network got in touch with Dhankhar, the Governor unaware of the development, said, "I don't know, I am not intimated....but if something of this sort has been decided, it is unconstitutional."

VCs of 24 Universities appointed without my approval: Guv Dhankhar

This major decision comes as a backdrop of a war of words between the Guv and the WB CM over appointments of Vice-Chancellors. In December 2021, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had claimed that appointments of vice-chancellors of 24 universities in the state were made without his approval or in defiance of orders.

Dhankhar is the ex-officio chancellor of the state-run universities, including Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and Presidency University. "VCs of 24 Universities appointed by Mamata Banerjee in disregard of law. These are ex facie in defiance of specific orders or without approval by Chancellor-the Appointing Authority," the governor had tweeted. "These appointments carry no legal sanction and would be forced to take action unless soon recalled," he added. The warning had come close on the heels of chancellors and vice-chancellors of private universities not attending a meeting called by the governor earlier in the same month at the Raj Bhawan. Dhankhar is the visitor of private universities in the state.