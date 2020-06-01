BJP Gears Up For Bihar Polls; Amit Shah To Address One Lakh People Through 'virtual Rally'

In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly polls, which is slated to be held in October-November 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be addressing a digital rally on June 9.

Keeping in mind the physical distancing and to discourage large political gatherings because of COVID-19, Amit Shah would be addressing, one lakh people from North Bihar, through a video conference.

BJP leaders, office bearers and workers would be connected through Facebook live and other mediums to participate in this virtual rally. BJP State President Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, MoS Nityanand Rai, Giriraj Singh and others would be present in the virtual rally.

Bihar BJP President, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Union Home Minister Amit will do a digital rally through video conference on June 9 and will address 1 lakh people in Bihar. We intend to hold more such rallies of NDA and it will be like a normal rally where all party leaders will address the people."

Read: Passengers' Smile Biggest Reward: Bihar Villagers Who Helped Mizos On Train

"I cannot comment on digital election and voting as that has to be decided by the election commission because first the Supreme court has to allow for the use of Aadhar card as an identity card to cast votes.In these difficult circumstances of Corona, BJP is always ready for elections. Our workers at 38 thousand booths were connected through video conferencing for PM Modis Mann ki Baat as well," he added.

Read: Sonu Sood Personally Visits The Train Station As He Sends Over 1000 Migrants To UP & Bihar

Nitish Kumar- NDA Chief Ministerial Candidate

Sanjay Jaiswal further stated, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already declared that Nitish Kumar will be the CM face and the seat-sharing issue will be resolved by the top party leadership and the parliamentary board. Tejaswi Yadav should not daydream of breaking the BJP and JDU."

In the post-COVID era, the physical distance has become a part of life, henceforth the use of technology and video conference has become the new normal. The new assembly of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has to be convened before November 29, 2020 . Keeping in mind the spread of the COVID-19 at the community level in the villages, after the return of migrants, holding elections on time looks a daunting task for the election commission.

After the decision of the BJP to kickstart the preparations for the assembly polls through digital campaigning, it seems most likely that the Bihar Assembly polls would be held on time.

Read: BJP To Sound Poll Bugle In Bihar Next Week With 'virtual Rally' By Amit Shah

Read: Covid Block Quarantine Centres For Migrants To Be Non-functional In Bihar After June 15