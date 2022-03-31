BJP Gears Up For Mission Karnataka 2023; Top Leaders To Visit State From April Onwards

In a major political scoop, the Republic has learned that to prepare the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Karnataka Assembly election in 2023, the party has constituted eight teams led by a Union Cabinet Minister. Further, more than twenty Union Ministers, beginning from mid-April, will be landing in Karnataka every week. Sources also revealed that four general secretaries of the party are to be given responsibilities for four different zones of the state. Former CM Yediyurappa's son, Vijayendra, who is currently the BJP's state Vice President, is also likely to get more responsibilities, according to the sources.

This development comes following the announcement by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were visiting Karnataka in early April.

"On April 1, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, who is working for reforms in the cooperative sector, will be visiting the state to attend a large meeting related to 'Ksheerabhivruddi bank' that we are planning to launch, aimed at giving a financial boost to the dairy sector that will increase farmers income and provide them financial support," Bommai said.

While speaking to the reporters on Saturday at Hubballi airport, CM Bommai gave a tentative date for PM Modi's arrival in the southern state. He said PM Modi is expected to visit the state on April 5. He further added that the date was not yet finalised.

No talks on cabinet rejig: CM

When reporters asked if the much-awaited expansion of his cabinet would be discussed during the Modi-Shah visits, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "They are visiting the state for government programmes. The cabinet will not be discussed in Bengaluru. Whenever the leadership calls me, I will go to Delhi and discuss it."

After the conclusion of assembly elections in five states, the pressure continues to mount on Karnataka’s CM Bommai over the cabinet rejig. Meanwhile, some legislators have even suggested that the Karnataka cabinet would be overhauled soon, like in Gujarat, to make room for new faces ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year in the state. The State Cabinet currently has 30 members, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned number of 34.