BJP Gears Up For Uttarakhand Polls; Top Leaders Likely To Rally By December

Gearing up for the Uttarakhand assembly elections scheduled early next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to hold rallies of its top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party chief JP Nadda from November-December this year.

The decision was reportedly taken at the three-day 'chintan baithak' held in Ram Nagar to chalk out a roadmap for the 2022 Assembly elections amongst other issues. It was attended by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, state Ministers, BJP general secretary BL Santhosh, Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam, and other party members. Besides this, the party high command also summoned Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to the national capital on Wednesday.

The BJP top brass has decided to hold rallies in various parts of the state to reach out to the masses. The party will also launch a statewide awareness campaign regarding the welfare measures being implemented by the Narendra Modi government as well as the BJP government in the state. The BJP cadre has been directed to reach out to the masses with these welfare measures. From rift within the party's state unit to accommodating the aspirations of turncoat MLAs and challenges posed by the opposition - various issues and strategies were discussed at the meeting, to ensure BJP's successive second term.

Uttarakhand assembly polls

The 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly is likely to go to the polls in early 2022. The state witnessed a change of guard in March this year with Tirath Singh Rawat replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat. When the former took oath as the Chief Minister, he was a sitting member of the Lok Sabha from the Garhwal constituency. Thus, the MP has less than three months left to get elected to the state Assembly, barring which he will have to put in his papers.

He is likely to contest from Gangotri or Haldwani as both these seats are vacant at present, sources revealed. Moreover, BJP will also finalise a candidate for the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat which shall fall vacant on his victory in the Assembly by-election.

(With inputs from agency)