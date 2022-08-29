Last Updated:

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde Meets MNS President Raj Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls

The Tawde-Thackeray meet has triggered speculation about a possible BJP-MNS alliance in the BMC elections. However, no official confirmation has been made.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Raj Thackeray

Image: Republic


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Vinod Tawde on Monday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The meeting took place at 'Shivtirth'- Thackeray's residence in Dadar's Shivaji Park area.

The Tawde-Thackeray meet has triggered speculation about a possible BJP-MNS alliance in the BMC elections. However, no official confirmation has been made in this regard

READ | Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt scraps MVA-implemented BMC ward delimitation process

In July, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence after he underwent a hip replacement surgery.

The BMC elections are expected to take place later this year. The Mumbai civic body was ruled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena before its term ended in March this year. The Sena has been in power in the BMC for more than 30 years.

READ | More than 130 cases of swine flu detected in Mumbai in 15 days, says BMC

BJP has been putting all its efforts to take control of the country's richest civic body. Earlier this month, Fadnavis had said that BJP would soon "burst the handi of corruption" in BMC.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started breaking the Handi of corruption. We will also burst the Handi of corruption in the BMC," Fadnavis said.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will perform a special audit into the functioning of the BMC.

"A special audit will be conducted by the CAG into the BMC’s functioning, including the quality of roads, allegation of scams in setting up of COVID-19 centres," he said.

READ | CAG to conduct special audit into BMC's functioning: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis
READ | Maharashtra ACB to probe BMC ward delimitation in another blow for Uddhav Thackeray camp
READ | Congress' Milind Deora seeks CBI probe into Rs 12k cr spent by BMC on Mumbai roads in five years
First Published:
COMMENT